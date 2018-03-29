11 Super-Extra Beauty Products That Are Made for Coachella

Timur Emek/GC Images
Festival style is meant to be a little extra.
With the fringe, metallics, florals, neon hues, boho vibes...the list goes on, there are a lot of themes and colors to play with, especially when it comes to beauty. You may opt out of the pink hair or the golden face stickers, like Alessandra Ambrosio, but you do want to stand out. Need help finding shimmering, statement-making products that actually last (you'll be sweating, after all)? We rounded up super-fun, sparkly and, most importantly, long-lasting items that you may not wear to the office or school, but will love for the fairgrounds. Even if you're going for a low-key neutral look, just one of these finds will give you that head-turning element that typical Coachella beauty looks are known for.
Whether you're looking for a statement lip, body oil or just fun blotting paper, we got all the super-extra beauty products you need this season.
Milk Makeup
These makeup pens are easy to use. Just like a stamp, print a crescent moon, star, heart, peace sign and more on your cheekbones, like Alessandra Ambrosio, or anywhere else on your body.
Shop: Tattoo Stamp, $12
Kat Von D
This limited-edition shadow palette brings enough drama that everything else that will happen during Coachella weekend will be smooth sailing.
Shop: I Am Divine Palette, $38
Pinrose
Think: the stuff of unicorns. This fragrant oil mist will instantly make your body shimmer and smell good. In a sea of people, in 90-degree weather, it's a must-have.
Shop: Secret Genius Shimmer Mist, $42
Pinkie Swear
Purple lips have been a major trend as of late, but let's be honest: They are not always appropriate. Luckily, at a music festival, you can party the night away in a highly pigmented formula. Bonus: These lip products come with clips, like old-school permanent markers. So you never have to worry about having enough bag space again.
Shop: Loft Party, $18
Ardell Beauty
Prior to music fest season, metallic lips were all the rage on the red carpet. Now, it's your turn to try.
Shop: Mattellic Liquid Lip Créme, $9.99
Stila
Take a chance on liquid eye shadow for music festival season. It has the right texture to last all day and night without smudging. Not to mention, these dual-tone metallic shades are just plain fun.
Shop: Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Duo Chrome Shades, $24
Tom Ford
Even if the rest of your makeup is comparatively neutral, a pop of color on your lashes will be the fun detail your look needs.
Shop: Lash and Brow Tint, $49
Mac Cosmetics
Make sure your eyes really pop with colored liquid liner that will last.
Shop: Liquidlast Liner in Naked Bond, $21
Sephora Collection
This is your chance to wear all your holographic makeup in one go. Should, however, you want a more low-key shimmery look, this palette has the perfect blushes and highlights.
Shop: Holographic Face & Cheek Palette, $28
Urban Decay
The all-day, all-weekend event is going to test your makeup. Be sure to protect it with a 16-hour formula. The festival may end at midnight, but we all know you'll be up way past that.
Shop: All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $32
Too Cool For School
Not just because these blotting papers come with a handy puff (so hands don't touch oils), but also because there are dinosaurs on them.
Shop: Dinoplatz Dear Brachiosaurus Blotting Papers, $8
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.