11 Super-Extra Beauty Products That Are Made for Coachella

With the fringe, metallics, florals, neon hues, boho vibes...the list goes on, there are a lot of themes and colors to play with, especially when it comes to beauty. You may opt out of the pink hair or the golden face stickers, like Alessandra Ambrosio , but you do want to stand out. Need help finding shimmering, statement-making products that actually last (you'll be sweating, after all)? We rounded up super-fun, sparkly and, most importantly, long-lasting items that you may not wear to the office or school, but will love for the fairgrounds. Even if you're going for a low-key neutral look, just one of these finds will give you that head-turning element that typical Coachella beauty looks are known for.

Whether you're looking for a statement lip, body oil or just fun blotting paper, we got all the super-extra beauty products you need this season.





Milk Makeup These makeup pens are easy to use. Just like a stamp, print a crescent moon, star, heart, peace sign and more on your cheekbones, like Alessandra Ambrosio, or anywhere else on your body. Shop: Tattoo Stamp, $12





Kat Von D This limited-edition shadow palette brings enough drama that everything else that will happen during Coachella weekend will be smooth sailing. Shop: I Am Divine Palette, $38





Pinrose Think: the stuff of unicorns. This fragrant oil mist will instantly make your body shimmer and smell good. In a sea of people, in 90-degree weather, it's a must-have. Shop: Secret Genius Shimmer Mist, $42

Pinkie Swear Purple lips have been a major trend as of late, but let's be honest: They are not always appropriate. Luckily, at a music festival, you can party the night away in a highly pigmented formula. Bonus: These lip products come with clips, like old-school permanent markers. So you never have to worry about having enough bag space again. Shop: Loft Party, $18





Ardell Beauty Prior to music fest season, metallic lips were all the rage on the red carpet. Now, it's your turn to try. Shop: Mattellic Liquid Lip Créme, $9.99

Tom Ford Even if the rest of your makeup is comparatively neutral, a pop of color on your lashes will be the fun detail your look needs. Shop: Lash and Brow Tint, $49





Sephora Collection This is your chance to wear all your holographic makeup in one go. Should, however, you want a more low-key shimmery look, this palette has the perfect blushes and highlights. Shop: Holographic Face & Cheek Palette, $28

Urban Decay The all-day, all-weekend event is going to test your makeup. Be sure to protect it with a 16-hour formula. The festival may end at midnight, but we all know you'll be up way past that. Shop: All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $32