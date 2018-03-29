EXCLUSIVE!

Will Snooki and JWoww Let Their Kids Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Thu., Mar. 29, 2018

The moms have gone wild.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation looks to be the Jersey Shore crew's wildest season ever, with mothers Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley definitely letting loose in the latest trailer for the highly anticipated MTV series, debuting April 5. Hey, when the parents are away...the parents will play!

But will the reality stars ever let their kids watch Family Vacation...or even the original series, which ran from 2009-2012? Well, they are hoping to put that off as long as possible!

"I always say it like it's Santa Claus," JWoww told E! News of putting off her daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, almost 2, (with husband Roger Mathews) one day watching her on-screen antics. "You know, when someone tells them Santa doesn't exist…"

JWoww might have to watch Meilani when she's spending quality time with "aunt Snooki" though, as the pint-size star joked, "I'm showing her clips of you beating girls up at the club." 

But JWoww made a great point, responding, "I'll be like, it paid for your college education!" (We can all fist-pump to that, right?)

And when it comes  to Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle's two children, son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3, it looks like they will have to wait a long time to watch. "I say 60!" Snooki told us. 

Given how much trouble the Jersey Shore crew got into during their six-season run, it's safe to say they may have a few regrets.

To find out which moments Snooki, JWoww and Deena Nicole Cortese wish they could erase from TV history, along with which moments they wish they could relive, press play on the video above. 

For MTV's highly anticipated revival,  Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino join the three ladies as they head back to Miami, where the cast shot season two. Family Vacation has already been renewed for a second season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV. 

