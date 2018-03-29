Will Snooki and JWoww Let Their Kids Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

The moms have gone wild.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation looks to be the Jersey Shore crew's wildest season ever, with mothers Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley definitely letting loose in the latest trailer for the highly anticipated MTV series, debuting April 5. Hey, when the parents are away...the parents will play!

But will the reality stars ever let their kids watch Family Vacation...or even the original series, which ran from 2009-2012? Well, they are hoping to put that off as long as possible!

"I always say it like it's Santa Claus," JWoww told E! News of putting off her daughter Meilani, 3, and son Greyson, almost 2, (with husband Roger Mathews) one day watching her on-screen antics. "You know, when someone tells them Santa doesn't exist…"