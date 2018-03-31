Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Fringed Cardigan Is Only $51!

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 4:35 AM

ESC: Jessica Alba, Saturday Savings

Stoianov / BACKGRID

These are trying times...for style, we mean. 

Even as we spring into...well, spring, it can still be chilly at times, especially at night. So, what's a fashion-forward celebrity to do during transitional weather? Invest in a knit cardigan that gives you warmth and ventilation. Keep in mind: A little fringe detail adds texture and movement.

You don't need to be pregnant to wear Jessica Alba's Willow & Clay fringe iteration either—in fact, Paris Jackson wore the same cozy sweater over a graphic tee, workout leggings and circular sunglasses for a casual-but-edgy look. More importantly, you don't need these celebrities' bank accounts to get the look. The multi-hued, oversize topper is now only $51.60—on sale from $129. If a spring wardrobe update is not a good enough excuse for a little splurge, maybe some serious savings will be.

Celebrity-Inspired Spring 2018 Dresses Under $100

Wear the sweater with a simple shirt dress, like the Honest co-founder. Then when the temperature rises, you can swap out her leggings and boots for sandals and a natural tan. Real or food baby, you'll be lounging in comfy-chic style. 

Is the her exact sweater just not quite right? Find similar options below that might also be a good fit. 

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Jessica's Exact Cardigan

Wlliow & Clay Amy Fringe Cardigan, Was $129; Now $51.60

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Mango

Fringed Cardigan, $9.99

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Mes Demoiselles

Cape Cardigan with Alpaca, Was $429; Now $214

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Zara

Long Fringed Cardigan, $59.90

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Steffen Schraut

Metallic Fringed Cardigan, Now 185; Was $309

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Preen Line

Erya Ribbon-Embellished Cotton-Blend Cardigan, $720

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Atos Lombardini

Cardigan, Was $169; Now $141

ESC: Fringed Cardigans

Genuine People

Delicate Embellished Beaded Cardigan, $175

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

