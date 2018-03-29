Maluma, Sofía Reyes, Ozuna and More to Perform at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sin City, are you ready?

Telemundo announced today the line-up of music stars set to perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

CNCO, Maluma, Sofía Reyes, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Christian Nodal, Calibre 50, and Chayanne will all be performing their latest hits on the big night.

Earlier this week, the network also announced that TV personalities Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil will host this year's award show.

The grand event will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air simultaneously on Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo.