She's Back! Joan Collins Returns to The Royals With an "Italian Stallion" Lover and...Porn!

She's baaack!

In this clip from Sunday's new episode of The Royals, The Grand Duchess (Joan Collins) makes her regal return by getting trapped in the palace's wine cellar with Cyrus (Jake Maskall) and Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), just in time for the total blackout.

"What are you doing on your phone dutchy, we haven't even got a signal down here?" Cyrus asks.

"Well, if you must know, I'm writing a letter to my lover," the duchess reveals. "What lover?" Helena asks.

"I've taken a lover, an Italian Count. I'm writing erotica," the duchess replies.

"You're writing porn," Cyrus scoffs.

Not only has she taken a lover, she's invited the count to stay with her in the palace!