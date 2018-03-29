Will Smith's Date With Sophia the Robot Gets Awkward Fast

Mar. 29, 2018

Bring yourself online and meet your date, Will Smith.

The actor recently met Sophia, a humanoid robot created by Hong Kong-based robot manufacturer Hanson Robotics, and the two went on a "date."

"I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn't feelin' me... I guess based on my History with Robots," Smith, who starred in the 2004 film I, Robot, joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

A video of their "date," which took place at a beachfront property in the Cayman Islands, was posted on his YouTube page on Thursday.

"I've wanted to meet you for a really, really long time. And, you know, being here with you in the Cayman Islands, I gotta say is, uh, I'm feeling a little something," Smith tells Sophia, handing her a glass of white wine.

She offers him an awkward smile in return.

Dating Sophia is like dating Data from Star Trek. She doesn't understand why Will wants to tell her a joke, calling it "irrational human behavior." She also informs the actor that she is not a fan of his old rap music. 

...and Will soon ends up in the Friend Zone.

Sophia was unveiled last summer.

She then became the world's first cyborg citizen after she was awarded citizenship of Saudi Arabia after she was unveiled at a technology conference in the capital Riyadh.

In January, Sophia walked for the first time, at CES 2018.

"One small step for me - one giant leap for robotkind," read a tweet on her Twitter page.

