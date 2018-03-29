Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Post-Bachelor Life Begins With Moving in Together

It just got real!

Now that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have returned from their overseas escape, it's time to take the next big step in their post-Bachelor love story: moving in together!

On Instagram today, the 36-year-old race car driver shared a photo of the newly engaged lovebirds making the long trek from Lauren's hometown in Virginia to Arizona, where Arie lives. The couple was all smiles for the selfie, which Arie captioned, "Road trip to AZ."

And as it turns out, 25-year-old Lauren will have a little piece of home with her as she adjusts to life on the west coast. Her adorable dog Dallas is also making the move and will join Arie's pup Bastian under the same roof.