Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Post-Bachelor Life Begins With Moving in Together

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 12:51 PM

It just got real! 

Now that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have returned from their overseas escape, it's time to take the next big step in their post-Bachelor love story: moving in together! 

On Instagram today, the 36-year-old race car driver shared a photo of the newly engaged lovebirds making the long trek from Lauren's hometown in Virginia to Arizona, where Arie lives. The couple was all smiles for the selfie, which Arie captioned, "Road trip to AZ." 

And as it turns out, 25-year-old Lauren will have a little piece of home with her as she adjusts to life on the west coast. Her adorable dog Dallas is also making the move and will join Arie's pup Bastian under the same roof. 

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's European Vacation

Following the shocking Bachelor finale, which aired March 6 and saw Arie break off his engagement with Becca Kufrin only to propose to Burnham, the pair jetted off to Europe. Arie and Lauren spent two weeks touring Iceland and Barcelona.  

So after the boxes are unpacked and everyone is settled, what's next for the reality TV stars? All signs point to an imminent walk down the aisle. 

A source recently told E! News, "Lauren has been telling everyone that she is so excited to get married and wants it to happen very quickly. After everything that they have been through, they are ready to just seal the deal and spend forever together."

"Lauren loves the spotlight and doesn't care that her fiancé is not liked by America," the insider added. "Lauren has already been planning the details of their wedding and is really excited about it."

Happy moving, you two! 

