Cameron Diaz Says She Is "Actually Retired" After All

Cameron Diaz has confirmed that she is "actually retired."

The 45-year-old star has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, sparking speculation that she had retired from acting. Diaz's Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair added fuel to the retirement rumors earlier this month when she spoke about her pal getting out of the acting game.

"We were reminiscing about the film [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron's retired from acting," Blair reportedly told Metro News. "She's like, 'I'm done.'"

After the article was published, Blair took to Twitter to clarify her comments.