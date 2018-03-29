The Unique Connection Between Russell Crowe and Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay

Russell was a guest on 2GB on Thursday and told radio host Alan Jones about his "Art of Divorce" event, in which he's auctioning off 227 personal items...worth millions.

"The process of divorce and no matter how positive you are and in agreement with the fact that you are separated...there's still a lot of really deep things to unwind," Russell told Alan. "So through the course of that I started to just look around and go, 'How can I celebrate this? How can I put this in a different perspective and actually get some joy out of this instead of just sadness?' So this is what I came up with."

"I was actually flying in what they called APY Lands this time last year with the artist Ben Quilty and over a couple of vodkas at altitude I conceived this idea," he laughed, adding that Ben thought it was just a joke.

Some of items up for sale at the auction include Russell's past movie memorabilia and a dinosaur skull he bought from Leonardo DiCaprio. The auction will take place on April 7, which happens to be his birthday...and his wedding anniversary.