Incredibles 2 Trailer Shows Bob and Ellen Trading Parental and Superhero Jobs

"Where's mom?"

The Incredibles 2 trailer looks—for lack of a better word—incredible.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, the animated film features the talents of Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine Keener, Holly Hunter, Huck Milner, Craig T. Nelson, Bob Odenkirk, John Ratzenberger, Isabella Rossellini and Sarah Vowell. In the sequel, Helen (Hunter) is asked to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, leaving her husband Bob (Nelson) to manage the day-to-day activities of their children: Violet (Vowell), Dash (Milner) and baby Jack-Jack. But their mission is derailed when a villain hatches a dangerous plot to destroy everything.

Incredibles 2, in theaters June 15, picks up immediately after 2004's The Incredibles.