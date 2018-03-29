Westworld Season 2 Trailer Has Everything, Including a Nirvana Song, Tessa Thompson and Rebellion

"That reckoning is here." It's time to return to Westworld. The official season two trailer is here, and boy does it look 1. stunning and 2. like we're in for a treat.

"Dreams don't mean anything, Dolores. That answer doesn't seem to satisfy you," Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) says.

"Because it's not completely honest," Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) says.

Deep stuff, y'all.

The second season picks up right where the first one ended. Maeve (Thandie Newton) is on the hunt for her daughter, the robot uprising continues and those sweeping shots you've come to know and love are back. And you can sure expect lots of mystery. It's Westworld, after all.