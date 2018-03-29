Westworld Season 2 Trailer Has Everything, Including a Nirvana Song, Tessa Thompson and Rebellion

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 9:44 AM

"That reckoning is here." It's time to return to Westworld. The official season two trailer is here, and boy does it look 1. stunning and 2. like we're in for a treat.

"Dreams don't mean anything, Dolores. That answer doesn't seem to satisfy you," Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) says.

"Because it's not completely honest," Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) says.

Deep stuff, y'all.

The second season picks up right where the first one ended. Maeve (Thandie Newton) is on the hunt for her daughter, the robot uprising continues and those sweeping shots you've come to know and love are back. And you can sure expect lots of mystery. It's Westworld, after all.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Westworld

HBO

"Here we are, a kind that will never know death and yet we're fighting to live. There is beauty in what we are," Dolores says.

And she has an ominous warning: "It's us or them."

The trailer above features a cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" by series composer Ramin Djawdi. Westworld featured a large ensemble cast in season one, including Ed Harris, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Ben Barnes and Angela Sarafyan, among others.

After watching that trailer, we have more questions than answers.

What do you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments below. Westworld season two premieres Sunday, April 22 at 9p.m. on HBO.

