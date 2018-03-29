Dua Lipa Points Out Underlying Sexism in the Music Industry

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 9:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dua Lipa

Craig Greenhill/Newspix/Getty Images

Dua Lipa wants to set some new rules in the music industry. 

The 22-year-old England native has taken the world by storm with her hit debut eponymous album. While the burgeoning superstar's time in the spotlight has been bold but brief, Lipa has already pinpointed an inequality embedded in the music industry. 

"For a female artist, it takes a lot more to be taken seriously if you're not sat down at a piano or with a guitar, you know?" she recently told British GQ. "For a male artist, people instantly assume they write their own music, but for women, they assume it's all manufactured."

Lipa understands the stigma all too well—while she does not play any instruments on her album of pop hits, the star is a credited writer on all but two of the twelve tracks. 

Photos

Dua Lipa and Paul Klein's Cutest Photos

Dua Lipa

Oliver Walker/Getty Images

While the star has not faced any sexual harassment in regard to the current #MeToo Movement, she acknowledges the significance of the moment following behavior that has been long engrained in society. 

"You know, even from school, growing up with kiss chase or whatever, it's been ingrained in our heads that boys will be boys and its harmless fun and no big deal and to brush things off. Like catcalling. To some it might not seem a lot, but it affects your mood, people get embarrassed about the way they dress," she told the magazine. "For lots of females, be it actresses, singers, models, no matter what it is, it's not being able to have the right to dress and wear how and what you want and be taken seriously."

In the meantime, Lipa is forging full steam ahead in her own life, already at work on her second album, which she has described as "dance crying." "It is a pop album that you're going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad," she told the magazine. "They're about heartbreak and they're about going through some emotional manipulation. It kind of sucks that that's the thing that triggers my creativity, but happy things don't seem to do it for me."

The May issue of British GQ is available April 5.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Ginuwine Plays "Name That Pony" Game

Inside Lady Gaga's New Low-Key Life

"100%" K-Pop Singer Seo Minwoo Found Dead

Seo Minwoo

K-Pop Singer Seo Minwoo Dead: 100% Boy Band Member Was 33

Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui Share Solo Plans

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Surprise! Cardi B Reveals Release Date for Debut Album Invasion of Privacy

Kevin Federline Plays Coy Over Britney Spears Questions

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.