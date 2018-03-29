Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon for New York Governor: "You Have My Love, Support and Vote"

Well, it seems the two discussed all they needed to because Parker has since issued a glowing public endorsement of her "sister on and off screen."

Acknowledging the star as a "mother," "activist," "advocate," "fighter," "NY'er," and "dear friend," Parker said "you have my love, support and vote" and pointed followers to Nixon's campaign website.

Parker's support is coveted considering she's a longtime vocal and proud New York resident and is synonymous with the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Nixon has hit the ground running in her path toward the office without any prior government experience. "We talk a lot about outsiders, but sometimes a little naïveté is exactly what is needed," she recently told Glamour. "With a jaded system, everybody says, 'Yeah, well, that's the way it is.' You need somebody to come and say, 'Why? Why is that the way it is? Don't try to tell me that I don't have a right to stand here and say, 'I want to be governor, because I think you're doing a lousy job. Nobody is talking about the things that you're not doing, so I am going to do it.'"