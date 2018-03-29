Scandal Cast Says Goodbye in Emotional Retrospective

Whether you're ready or not, it's time to say goodbye to Scandal. The Emmy-winning ABC drama is coming to an end after seven seasons on Thursday, April 19 with "Over the Cliff," an episode written by series creator Shonda Rhimes and directed by longtime Shondaland helmer Tom Verica.

To commemorate the ground-breaking show, ABC assembled its stars (both in front of and behind the camera) to look back.

"There isn't a single feeling I haven't had about the show ending," Kerry Washington, Olivia Pope on the series, said in the video below.

The 18-episode season let the cast and crew have closure, Darby Stanchfield said. "We have gotten the chance to look at each other and say, ‘I love you, I'm going to miss you," Guillermo Diaz said.