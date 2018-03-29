Scandal Cast Says Goodbye in Emotional Retrospective

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 7:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scandal, Bellamy Young, Kerry Washington

ABC

Whether you're ready or not, it's time to say goodbye to Scandal. The Emmy-winning ABC drama is coming to an end after seven seasons on Thursday, April 19 with "Over the Cliff," an episode written by series creator Shonda Rhimes and directed by longtime Shondaland helmer Tom Verica.

To commemorate the ground-breaking show, ABC assembled its stars (both in front of and behind the camera) to look back.

"There isn't a single feeling I haven't had about the show ending," Kerry Washington, Olivia Pope on the series, said in the video below.

The 18-episode season let the cast and crew have closure, Darby Stanchfield said. "We have gotten the chance to look at each other and say, ‘I love you, I'm going to miss you," Guillermo Diaz said.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The cast recorded their interviews before they wrapped filming on March 18, but Scott Foley saw a vision of the future. "I know exactly how it's going to be: Tough," he said about their final day.

ABC's featurette features behind-the-scenes footage, including lots of laughs and smiles. But will there be any of those on-screen for the characters?

"I think everybody deserves a happy ending," Washington said.

"Happy endings in the Scandal universe? We'll see," Joshua Malina said.

Gladiators, fans of the show, get their dues in the special video as well. "There's a family you're born into and there are families you find, and this is a family that found me," Washington said. "And I'm really grateful."

Click play on the video above to see what the cast predicts will happen to their characters and know this, "The only human that's guaranteed to have a happy ending at the end of Scandal is Shonda Rhimes," Washington said.

Scandal airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scandal , Kerry Washington , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Shonda Rhimes
Latest News
Westworld

Westworld Season 2 Trailer Has Everything, Including a Nirvana Song, Tessa Thompson and Rebellion

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Features Cheating Allegations, a Proposal and a Shocking Return

Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med Season 3 Trailer Promises Fires, Boatmances and Fan-Favorites' Exits

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

President Donald Trump Calls to Congratulate Roseanne Barr on Roseanne Ratings Win

Once Upon a Time Season 7, Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison Says Goodbye to Once Upon a Time (Again): "Emma Swan Will Live in My Heart Forever"

Have You Seen Harvey Kinkle From "Sabrina" Lately?

Tobias Menzies

The Crown Casts Outlander's Tobias Menzies As New Prince Philip

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.