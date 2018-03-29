Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Features Cheating Allegations, a Proposal and a Shocking Return

Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation going to turn into Jersey Shore Wedding?!

MTV has released the latest trailer for the iconic series' April 5 return, and it looks like a proposal may be going down when the OG cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) takes over Miami again as one of the boys may just find the one while having (too much) fun in the sun.

Of course, you can't have a wedding without a crasher, and who better to crash a Jersey Shore gathering than Angelina Pivarnick, one of the original cast member's who quit the show (twice). Her one line in the teaser? "You think I'm a dirty little hamster?!" 

Sadly, it's not all proposals, poofs and blowouts as the super-tease above features some truly outrageous moments that leaves little doubt in our minds that Family Vacation will be the cast's wildest and most dramatic season ever. Like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says, "Things have changed but they haven't really changed."

As any fan knows, it's hard to GTL and party it up with the cast when you are in a relationship...and it looks like more than one couple will be tested this season.

While Snooki's husband Jionni LaValle chose not to appear on-camera, it looks like he's still in the mix as a shaken Snooki says, "This is literally going to f--king ruin my marriage!" (She's also seen arguing with BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley at one point.)

And though Ronnie is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jen Harley, it looks like he may have trouble resisting temptation in Miami.

"If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl he's about to have a second baby mama," Vinny Guadagnino warns, as we then hear Ronnie saying, "I'm a bad guy."

The trailer also teases a lot of fights, family meals, peeing in public and, of course, t-shirt time.

Put us all together and it's a s--tshow." Vinny, we couldn't have said it better ourselves (and we wouldn't have it any other way).

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.

