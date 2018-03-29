President Donald Trump Calls to Congratulate Roseanne Barr on Roseanne Ratings Win

Donald Trump made a special call to Roseanne Barr.

As first confirmed in a report from The New York Times, the president of the United States rang up the award-winning actress on Wednesday to congratulate the star on the revival of the ABC sitcom, Roseanne, and "to thank her for her support."

The series debuted back on the network on Tuesday night to an audience larger than it garnered back in 1997 for its finale—18.2 million viewers this week as compared with the 16.6 million viewers more than 20 years ago.

"It was pretty exciting I'll tell you that much," Barr said during a phone interview on Good Morning America Thursday. "It was just very, very sweet of him to congratulate us."