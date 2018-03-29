President Donald Trump Calls to Congratulate Roseanne Barr on Roseanne Ratings Win

ABC
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 6:27 AM
ABC
Donald Trump made a special call to Roseanne Barr.
As first confirmed in a report from The New York Times, the president of the United States rang up the award-winning actress on Wednesday to congratulate the star on the revival of the ABC sitcom, Roseanne, and "to thank her for her support."
The series debuted back on the network on Tuesday night to an audience larger than it garnered back in 1997 for its finale—18.2 million viewers this week as compared with the 16.6 million viewers more than 20 years ago.
"It was pretty exciting I'll tell you that much," Barr said during a phone interview on Good Morning America Thursday. "It was just very, very sweet of him to congratulate us."
As she continued, "He's just happy for me. I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years and it was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings."
While the commander-in-chief did not publicize anything about the call on his social media as he's known to do on other occasions, his well wishes are not surprising considering Barr's character has emerged as a political supporter of his in this newest installment of the show much like Barr has been in real life.
ABC
"I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it," Barr told The New York Times of the decision to make her character a supporter of Trump. "I thought that this was an important thing to say at this time."
As the star confirmed to the newspaper, it was her idea. "It's an accurate portrayal of these people and people like them. In terms of what they think, and how they feel when they are the ones who send their kids over to fight. We've been in wars for a long, long time, which everybody seems to forget—but working class people don't forget it because their kids are in it."
That decision was evident in the premiere episodes as Roseanne and her sister Jackie Harris bickered over who they each voted for in the 2016 election.
"We always like to be current and talk about the things that are happening in our country," Barr told George Stephanopoulos Thursday. "The idea that people can agree to disagree is kind of missing from everything...I really hope that it opens up civil conversation between people instead of just mudslinging."
As she concluded, "I think we need to be more civilized than that."
