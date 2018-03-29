Drew Barrymore Plots Her Next Movie With Adam Sandler—and It's Not What You'd Expect

Drew Barrymore hasn't ruled out doing another movie with Adam Sandler.

The 43-year-old actress weighed in on what she would like their next project to be on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, ‘We're so fat. We're so old. What the f--k?" the Never Been Kissed star said. "Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond question mark.'"

Both host Andy Cohen and fellow guest star Timothy Olyphant were all for the stars recreating the classic Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda film—as long as they used the original script. However, Barrymore seemed more excited about a different ‘80s film.

"I'm into Planes, Trains and Automobiles with me and Adam on Netflix," she said, "except I'm like Del Griffith."