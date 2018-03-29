Mark Consuelos Fiercely Defends Kelly Ripa From Body Shamers

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 4:55 AM
No one loves Kelly Ripa more than her husband, Mark Consuelos.
Over the weekend, the 46-year-old Riverdale actor shared a photo of his 47-year-old wife wearing a gold bikini while on a romantic vacation. Consuelos called Ripa "the sexy one," but some of his followers disagreed, arguing that at her age, the TV host should be more modest. Regardless, the photo has received more than 80,000 likes since he published it three days ago.
One Instagram user commented that Ripa looks like a "12-year-old boy" in a swimsuit, while another user wrote to Consuelos, "Kelly's gorgeous, but isn't there a cutoff age where age appropriateness comes into play? Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn't mean you should."
Eventually, Consuelos reaching his boiling point.
Not a bad view in sight. #daddy #dadbod #nofilter ????
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
"I wanted to take a couple days to weigh in. Probably should've earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I'm not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire," he said, "as a playful tribute to my wife who I'm proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show.. Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come."
"If that offends you in some way, if it triggers your, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it," Consuelos added. "To all the males that had something negative to say.. I suggest you bring it up with me if I'm ever lucky enough to run into you. I'm going to get back to my vacation now.. Thanks for allowing me to express myself."
In his closing comment, Consuelos wrote, "I love you @kellyripa...keep killing it."
Earlier this year, another Instagram user said Consuelos "looks funny" because "he's short."
"Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller," the actor replied. "I'm dying to know."
Cheekily, Ripa added, "He's tall where it counts babe."
While the couple usually tries to ignore the negative comments, sometimes, they just want to fight back. "I like trolling," Ripa recently said. "I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do."
