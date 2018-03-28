Halsey Can't Believe G-Eazy Used His Magazine Cover to Get Through Airport Security

Courtesy of TAO Group
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 8:33 PM
Courtesy of TAO Group
Can I see your ID or magazine cover?
Earlier this week, Halsey and G-Eazy found themselves at another airport ready to travel to another far away destination.
There was just one little problem before it was time to take off. Somebody didn't have proper identification.
"Gerald lost his ID and he's trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security," Halsey shared on Twitter. "I'm so annoyed."
So was it a success? G-Eazy quoted his leading lady's tweet with a short but pretty sweet reply. "It worked," he revealed.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
And away they go!
While we're not sure as to where they were going, it's about to be a travel-filled summer for both performers.
Starting May 2, G-Eazy will be hitting the road for his Endless Summer tour with Ty Dolla $ign & Lil Uzi Vert. His first show in the United States will be July 20 in Washington.
As for Halsey, she's also traveling around the world for the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour.
Travels aside, there's a whole lot of love between this pair who recently celebrated their collaboration called "Him & I" hitting No. 1 on Top 40 radio. In fact, the duo turned heads for all the right reasons when they stepped out for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
"She's a queen. I think the world of her for real," G-Eazy shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "And to get to share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and actually dating is dope."
