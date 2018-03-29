Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Final Round

What is this, Alpha Male Groundhog Day?

Once again, our annual Alpha Male Madness tournament has come down to The 100's Bob Morley and Outlander's Sam Heughan, two powerhouses who couldn't be nicer and whose characters have somehow survived the most insane situations. We do not envy the decision you voters are about to have to make.

Bob Morley took home last year's title and graced us with both tweets and a video featuring a visit from his dog, and when Sam Heughan has won in the past, it resulted in trading costumes with runner up Colin O'Donoghue. Whoever wins this year, there's a lot to live up to, and a lot to top, so make your choice wisely.