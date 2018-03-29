Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Final Round

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 12:00 PM

Sam Heughan, Outlander, Bob Morley, The 100

Starz, The CW

What is this, Alpha Male Groundhog Day? 

Once again, our annual Alpha Male Madness tournament has come down to The 100's Bob Morley and Outlander's Sam Heughan, two powerhouses who couldn't be nicer and whose characters have somehow survived the most insane situations. We do not envy the decision you voters are about to have to make. 

Bob Morley took home last year's title and graced us with both tweets and a video featuring a visit from his dog, and when Sam Heughan has won in the past, it resulted in trading costumes with runner up Colin O'Donoghue. Whoever wins this year, there's a lot to live up to, and a lot to top, so make your choice wisely. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Alpha Male Madness, Final 2

There are a couple things to note—we're starting this on a Thursday this week, but we're also ending the poll on Saturday. If anyone celebrates Easter, they don't want to be spending the day voting in an online poll, but we do demand that in exchange, Easter celebrators eat extra candy for us. We particularly like Cadbury Creme Eggs. 

Anyway, here's the poll. Good luck to all! 

 

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Final 2
Bob Morley or Sam Heughan?
46.3
53.7

This poll will remain open until Saturday, March 31 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET. 

