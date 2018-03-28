Everything We Know About Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Private Romance

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are quickly approaching the next chapter of their happily ever after.

As the engaged lovebirds patiently await the arrival of their first child together, it's becoming more and more evident that the Fargo co-stars' remarkably under-the-radar romance is the real deal. And despite the Bring It On alum's storied (and very public) dating history, there's no doubt Kirsten has learned a thing or two from doing things a bit differently with Jesse.

Here's everything we know about their relationship, from onscreen husband and wife to offscreen parents-to-be:

They Met in 2015 on Set of Fargo Season 2:

Kirsten and Jesse began filming the FX drama series three years ago in Alberta, Canada. Even from the get-go, the Friday Night Lights actor was smitten with his co-star.