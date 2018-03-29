Victoria Justice's $10 Shirt Is the Spring Essential You Need Now

Believe it or not: Celebrities wear affordable fast-fashion, too. 

The latest star to prove she can mix high and low-priced items: Victoria Justice in a green, striped Tie-Hem Top from H&M, ringing in at a whopping $9.99. 

The former Nickelodeon star paired the cropped shirt with black high-waist jeans, a baker boy hat and platform shoes for the perfect transitional look. The all-white neckline provides just enough polish and prep to the horizontal lines. Already getting hot? Make this look more springtime-appropriate with a breezy A-line midi-skirt or even a pair of denim cutoffs. Just remember to keep the waistline high, so the tied element shows just enough skin. 

The budget-friendly top also comes in blue and red in case you were thinking ahead to Coachella. Because festival fashion should be affordable! 

Shop similar looks below!

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

H&M

Victoria's Exact Shirt (in blue): Tie-hem Top, $9.99

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

T by Alexander Wang

Cropped Cotton T-Shirt, $93

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

Boohoo

Imogen Stripe Woven Tie Front Shirt, $11

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

Opening Ceremony

Tie-Front Striped Ribbed-Knit T-Shirt, $175

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

Pretty Little Thing

Black Stripe Longsleeve Crop Top, $15

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

Madewell

Stripe Easy Crop Tee, $39.50

ESC: Striped Cropped Top

River Island

Petite Pink Striped Crop Shirt, $56

