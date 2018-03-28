Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares Hair Colors You Should Try

According the pro, who also works with Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, it's the perfect time to bleach your hair, whether you're going for an ashy blonde, which the hairstylist says is "the new platinum," or pale pink like the star.

"Going from icy blonde, people are going to start playing with soft peaches, soft pinks, soft blues," he continued. "They're super light and super iridescent. They're not dark or deep, because when you go in that direction, it starts to feel more grungy."

But, if you're going to make that change, you'll need a shampoo that will keep your locks healthy.

"Using the right shampoo makes a huge difference," he said, revealing his love for the Color Wow Security Shampoo.