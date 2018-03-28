Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares Hair Colors You Should Try

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 4:29 PM
Kim Kardashian gave new life to the pastel hair trend.
Although we've seen stars like Kate Hudson, Rihanna and Demi Lovatogo for a pink hue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hair transformation took everyone by surprise. The mom of three normally goes between blond and near-black tresses, leaving artificial colors to her younger siblings like hair chameleon Kylie Jenner.
"Kim wanted to do pink for Japan, so it was just about picking the right shade," Color Wow ambassador Chris Appleton told E! News at Mr. C's Beverly Hills. "We decided on this pale pink, which really complemented her skin...and it was really, kinda pretty."
According to Kim, "Ever since I did the CR Fashion Bookshoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," she said after revealing her new style on her app. "[Hairstylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"
According the pro, who also works with Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, it's the perfect time to bleach your hair, whether you're going for an ashy blonde, which the hairstylist says is "the new platinum," or pale pink like the star.
"Going from icy blonde, people are going to start playing with soft peaches, soft pinks, soft blues," he continued. "They're super light and super iridescent. They're not dark or deep, because when you go in that direction, it starts to feel more grungy."
But, if you're going to make that change, you'll need a shampoo that will keep your locks healthy.
"Using the right shampoo makes a huge difference," he said, revealing his love for the Color Wow Security Shampoo.
For more tips, watch the video above!
