Chrissy Metz Talks Abuse, Self-Love and Forgiveness in New Memoir

The This Is Us star caught up with E! News while on her book tour for her new memoir, aptly titled This Is Me. During the conversation, the star talked about what it has been like opening up about her childhood abuse, learning to love herself and forgive the ones who hurt her, namely stepfather Trigger whom she claims hit her and was critical of her weight when she was younger.

But during the chat, Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the hit show, said that in addition to her stepfather, there's one important person that she found that she had to forgive: herself.

When asked what it feels like being so open about her struggles and her past, Metz says it's "very scary" to reveal the truth.

"I think any time we have to verbalize the truth and or rehash it and be that vulnerable about what happened and then wonder what the reaction is going to be is very scary."

The NBC star says the recent media attention surrounding the book has been "uncomfortable" at times, but adds, "I have to get used to being comfortable with being uncomfortable."