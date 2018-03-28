The Crown Casts Outlander's Tobias Menzies As New Prince Philip

Frank Randall may be dead, but Tobias Menzies will basically never be out of a job.

E! News has confirmed that Menzies, who starred as both Frank and Black Jack Randall on Starz's Outlander for two and a half seasons, has been cast as the new Prince Philip on Netflix's The Crown for seasons three and four.

Fellow prestigious British actor Matt Smith played the role for two years alongside Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, who will now be played by Olivia Colman as the show jumps ahead a few years.

Helena Bonham Carter will also join the show as Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby.