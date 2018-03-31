Revisiting Mama June's Weight Loss Journey 1 Year After Her Size 4 Debut

It's been exactly one year since Mama June debuted her weight loss.

For months, cameras documented June's health and fitness journey on her reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. After undergoing surgery, working out and eating healthy, June, who started her weight loss journey at 352 lbs. and a size 18, showed off her size 4 figure on the March 2017 season finale of the reality show.

"I've worked by ass off, working out, eating healthy and now it's like everything's coming full circle and I'm becoming the person on the outside that I've felt like I was on the inside," June said on the show.