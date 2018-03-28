Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Balancing Modeling With Motherhood: You Can't Have It All

by Serrie Ro | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 2:35 PM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Harper's Bazaar Arabia

Harper?s Bazaar Arabia/Mariano Vivanco

While it might appear that supermodel, actress, and new mom Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has mastered the art of balancing work and family, she says that's not quite the case. 

The former Victoria's Secret angel graces the April cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia and opens up about social media, the #MeToo movement, modeling and motherhood inside the magazine.

It was just about 10 months ago that Rosie and fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jack. Following Jack's birth, Rosie chose to focus on her family rather than immediately dive back into work.

"I took a bit of time off and had my baby; I tried to take the time at home to enjoy those first special months with my family," she tells the magazine. "I have a wonderful personal life with lots of love and fun."

The Surprising Tip From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 5-Minute Face

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Harper's Bazaar Arabia

Harper?s Bazaar Arabia/Mariano Vivanco

The new mom says going back to work has proven to be a difficult task, sharing, "The first thing in your mind before accepting a job is, what's right for my family?" Whereas before, she would not hesitate to get on a plane and leave for a job. 

"The new thing is getting used to having a lot of responsibilities in my personal life and career. When you have a baby, your whole life changes."

With all those changes, however, she says that becoming a mother "has been the most humbling experience of my life."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Harper's Bazaar Arabia

Harper?s Bazaar Arabia/Mariano Vivanco

When asked how she finds balance between career and family, she says there is no such thing as balance. "I don't think there's any such thing as balance," Rosie tells the magazine. "Something is always compromised. You can't have it all."

Her advice is to just accept the fact that you can't be 100 percent all the time to everyone, and accept that compromises need to be made. 

The time she does have with her son, she wants to make sure she raises him to have the same values that she was brought up with, communication and respect. She wants him to know that she and Jason are more than just his parents, that they have individual identities beyond that and hopes he can grow to become comfortable in his own. 

"You can't just wear one hat in life," Rosie says. "I feel lucky to have gotten this far with my work and I'm still enjoying it."

