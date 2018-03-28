Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's Style Is a Lot Different IRL

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 2:28 PM
If you love preppy and feminine styles, then you're probably a big fan of the Riverdale character, Cheryl Blossom.
With her signature red lip (courtesy of an on-set beauty hack) and long auburn hair, the Riverdale high school student has a wardrobe filled with turtleneck tops, A-line skirts and pumps. She's the modern interpretation of a prep star.
The actress that plays Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch, has a totally different look.
"I don't wear a lot of red, because I wear so much of it on the show," the 23-year-old star, who recently partnered with eyewear brand Privé Revaux for a capsule collection, told E! News host Sibley Scoles, "I like wearing it as Cheryl, but when I put it on, I feel like Cheryl, so it's just like a weird thing for me."
Bettina Strauss/The CW
She admits that she appreciates her character's style. It's just not suitable for her California lifestyle.
"I wear a lot of similar things," she continued, sharing her attraction to bold colors and black. "But, I'm more into comfort, like casual comfort."
When she isn't on set, she opts for sweatpants, sneakers (specifically the Balenciaga Stretch-Knit High-Top Trainer) and sunglasses.
Learn more on the star's style in the video above!
