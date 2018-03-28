Chris Pratt Welcomes "Good Lookin' Lady" Cow to His Farm

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 2:24 PM
Chris Pratt has a new lady in his life.
The Jurassic Park star shared on Instagram on Wednesday a picture of the newest addition to his farm on the San Juan Islands, Washington: a longhorn cow. She joins his other animals, which include sheep.
"Love at first sight," he wrote. "This good lookin' lady is from the great state of Texas. She's adjusting quite well to life on the farm. Welcome home Baby Girl! #farmlife #texasgirl."
In the months since announcing his divorce from Anna Faris, the actor has shared other photos of the animals on his farm.
And his son, Jack, loves the farm life too!
Pratt recently shared a photo of the five-year-old wearing his dad's boots that are nearly as big as him.
He captured the sweet moment and captioned it with lyrics from the Rodney Atkins song "Watching You," saying, "I wanna be like you and eat all my food and grow up tall as you are."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!