Ready Player One's Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Pop Culture References

Steven Spielberg's new sci-fi film Ready Player One is here!

The dystopian movie is set in the year 2044, where people escape their miserable reality by entering the VR world of the OASIS (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation). Tye Sheridan plays 18-year-old gamer Wade Watts, who hopes to find an Easter egg its creator planted in the world so he can inherit $500 billion and gain total control of the OASIS.

The world is filled with nostalgic pop culture references.

Wade drives a DeLorean straight out of Back to the Future. The trailer contains Depeche Mode's 1990 song "World in My Eyes," A-ha's 1985 track "Take on Me" and Van Halen's 1984 song "Jump"—perfect to blare from the Sharp boom box someone holds triumphantly.