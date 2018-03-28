Mike Myers Sells New York Penthouse for $14 Million

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Trulia; Getty Images

Mike Myers has parted ways with his massive New York penthouse.

According to Trulia, the comedic legend recently sold his four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in New York's SoHo neighborhood for $13.95 million. Myers purchased the home in 2007 for just under $8 million, so he is making quite the profit! 

While the property may not have the same style as Austin Powers, it is still pretty spectacular. The penthouse is the perfect mix of modern and historic, and features everything from white oak floors to high ceilings to stone counters. It has a gorgeous landscaped and irrigated roof terrace that is perfect for hosting guests and showing off beautiful city views. It also has an additional bedroom suite, in case the new owner is planning to have any house guests.

Take a look at photos of the stunning property below, courtesy of Trulia: 

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Trulia

Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Trulia

Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Trulia

Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Trulia

Mike Myers

Trulia

Mike Myers

Trulia

6sqft also reported the news.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Real Estate , Mike Myers , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz Talks Abuse, Self-Love and Forgiveness in New Memoir

Tiffany Haddish, Beyonce, Instagram

Who Bit Beyoncé? See the March Madness Bracket That Could Reveal the Suspect

Halle Berry

Halle Berry's Personal Trainer Spills Her Diet and Fitness Secrets

Maryse, Pregnant

Maryse Gives Birth! Total Divas Star and The Miz Welcome Baby Girl Monroe

Tyra Banks Reveals She Had a Nose Job -- See the Pics!

Tobias Menzies

The Crown Casts Outlander's Tobias Menzies As New Prince Philip

Armie Hammer Is Done With Tracksuits - But Some Celebs Aren't

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.