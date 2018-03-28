Mike Myers Sells New York Penthouse for $14 Million

Mike Myers has parted ways with his massive New York penthouse.

According to Trulia, the comedic legend recently sold his four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in New York's SoHo neighborhood for $13.95 million. Myers purchased the home in 2007 for just under $8 million, so he is making quite the profit!

While the property may not have the same style as Austin Powers, it is still pretty spectacular. The penthouse is the perfect mix of modern and historic, and features everything from white oak floors to high ceilings to stone counters. It has a gorgeous landscaped and irrigated roof terrace that is perfect for hosting guests and showing off beautiful city views. It also has an additional bedroom suite, in case the new owner is planning to have any house guests.

Take a look at photos of the stunning property below, courtesy of Trulia: