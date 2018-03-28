Angelina Jolie Is Not Dating as She Remains ''Very Focused'' on Her Kids

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 1:18 PM

Angelina Jolie, Pax, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara

These days, Angelina Jolie is focused on family. 

Despite a recent report that claimed the A-list actress was romancing a real estate agent, a source tells E! News Jolie is not jumping back into the dating game year and a half after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt

"She's not dating," our insider says. "She's very focused on her kids and doesn't have a lot going on outside of that. She has had a few business meetings with men, but they were not dates."

Jolie and Pitt's children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have joined their famous mom at many red carpet events over the past few months. A 2016 temporary agreement granted custody rights to the By the Sea actress and human rights activist, while Brad obtained "therapeutic visitation" rights. 

Meanwhile, a source recently told E! News exclusively that Pitt is "happier and healthier" than ever before, and is enjoying an active social life with old friends. Additionally, we were told the War Machine actor is casually dating, with the insider noting, "He has been on a few dates but nothing serious.  It's complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life."

But while Angelina continues to strengthen her bond with their kids, Pitt longs for a more permanent visitation schedule that will allow him to do the same.

"[Angelina and Brad] are still working out the divorce and the custody details," the source said at the time. "Brad isn't happy about the custody arrangement. He wants to see his kids more and struggles with not being able to. Overall, he is doing well though."

