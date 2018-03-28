Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested Hours After Wife's Pregnancy Announcement

Ryan Edwards was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday, the Hamilton County sheriff's website confirms.

The Teen Mom OG star's arrest occurred less than 24 hours after it was revealed that he and his wife Mackenzie Edwards are expecting his first child together.

"It was related to his charge last year before he went to rehab," a source tells E! News of the arrest. "This is not anything new. It's not a new arrest for heroin. That was his original charge last April."

According to TMZ, Ryan was arrested at his house Tuesday "when cops executed a warrant for violating probation."