Jeff Goldblum Recalls New Zealand Death Hoax and His Mom's Reaction

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Like many stars, Jeff Goldblum is not immune from fake news, such as death hoaxes.

In 2009, online rumors said the actor died after falling off a cliff in New Zealand. A few news outlets picked up the story before it was quickly debunked.

"It went all over the world for a little bit for a couple of hours before I could set the record straight," Goldblum, 65, said on The Talk on Wednesday. "So people thought that I'd died. And those were the days when I had a telephone land line and my answering machine and before I could call everybody, I got a couple of messages that I wasn't able to pick up, from like, my mother. It was, 'Jeffrey, are you there? Are you there?'"

"Isn't that shocking?" he said. "So be careful about gossip. Be careful about spreading something that you haven't sourced entirely or that's not factual." 

Jeff Goldblum Jokes About Shirtless Scenes: When You Look Like This, You Gotta Flaunt It!

Earlier this week, Goldblum, who reprises his Jurassic Park role in the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, also talked about his mother's reaction to the death hoax on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"Yes, someone had put online that I had fallen off a cliff in New Zealand. Before we got the word out and I could call everybody, yes, my mom. She called and was like, 'Jeffrey, are you alright? Are you alright?'" he said. "And then a friend of mine [who] very tearfully and hysterically left a message."

Soon after the death hoax spread, Goldblum appeared on The Colbert Report and poked fun at the report by starring in a tribute to himself.

In 2016, Goldblum told the New Zealand Herald that he had never even been to New Zealand.

"Could you imagine if that's the way I go? Wow. Could you imagine? 'They foretold the future, he actually did fall off a cliff in New Zealand,'" he said. "It's got to happen some way!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jeff Goldblum , Death , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Harper's Bazaar Arabia

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Balancing Modeling With Motherhood: You Can't Have It All

ESC: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's Style Is a Lot Different IRL

Mariah Carey Spends 48th "Anniversary" at Disneyland

Chris Pratt, farm

Chris Pratt Welcomes "Good Lookin' Lady" Cow to His Farm

Inside Lady Gaga's New Low-Key Life

Chrissy Teigen Saved From Being Hit By NYC Cyclist

Mike Myers, New York Penthouse

Mike Myers Sells New York Penthouse for $14 Million

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.