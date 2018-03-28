6 Budget-Friendly Brands That, Yes, Even Jennifer Lopez Wears

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

The thing about celebrity style is...it's oftentimes way out of our budget. 

While we're all about getting a look for less, sometimes we just want to wear what It Girls like Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin are sporting. Luckily for us, the stars (and their stylists) know how to mix high and low-priced pieces. Sure, they might be wearing a Givenchy bag on their arm, but their cropped sweater rings in under $30. Or, Ciara might be wearing couture on the red carpet, but the basic top under it can be yours for the same amount you'd drop on a meal. 

You may already be familiar with fast-fashion retailers like ASOS, but celebs have introduced us to a few more under-the-radar, budget-friendly brands as well. These brands are perfect if you're on the search for the perfect party look, but there are also cozy basics even Jennifer Lopez likes to live in. 

Photos

Celebrity Swimsuit Trends to Try in Spring 2018

To see all the affordable brands celebs are loving right now, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Saturday Savings

WAGO / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo is apparently a fan of affordable brand Naked Wardrobe. She has been spotted out a few times in its cozy basics, including one time in a $28 cropped sweater while running errands in Bel-Air.  

ESC: Ciara

George Pimentel/WireImage

Ciara

Who says you can't do budget-friendly on the red carpet? The singer wore a Naked Wardrobe Latex Lowdown Crop (ringing in at a whopping $28) at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Of course, Ciara's stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn know how to mix high and low, adorning the basic top with an Alexandre Vauthier creation. 

ESC: Affordable Brands

Naked Wardrobe

Editors' Pick: Old School Oversized Denim Jacket, $48

Article continues below

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Poka Dot

Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Culpo

You may recognize brand Pretty Little Thing from all its celebrity collaborations. Back in September, the budget-friendly label teamed up with the fashion influencer for a feminine-but-fashion-forward range. Of course, Olivia made sure to wear her garb around town, and now you can scoop up the same polka-dot dress seen here for $12. 

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Then, there was that time the eldest Kardashian partnered up with the brand. For the launch party, she wore a sequined black mini, which is no longer available, but there are a lot of similar party looks available on the site now. 

ESC: Affordable Brands

Pretty Little Thing

Editors' Pick: Mustard Bow Detail Scuba Midi Dress, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, MESHKI Mini Dress

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, MESHKI Mini Dress

Hailey Baldwin

The model can't stop wearing these $54 dresses from Australian brand Meshki! Whether you're going to Vegas or just a night on the town with your girls, there's a party dress here for you. 

ESC: Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Sofia Richie

The brand has also been worn by Jennifer Lopez, Ariel Winter and Sofia Richie. In fact, the model was spotted in the brand's Yvonne Crop Top ($35, only available in nude now) back in December. 

ESC: Affordable Brands

Meshki

Editors' Pick: Davina Tie-Knot Midi Dress - Black, $61

Article continues below

Bella Hadid

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Bella Hadid

Just like J.Lo may have Naked Wardrobe and Hailey Baldwin has Meshki, Bella is a fan of LA brand I.Am.Gia. The supermodel has been spotted in the brand several times. While the price points range a little bit higher (Bella's outfit rings in at $136 for top and bottom), there's definitely more quality and thought involved in this design process. This label doesn't just make edgy apparel, but it's made for those who love subculture style and what that represents. 

ESC: Jourdan Dunn

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Image

Jourdan Dunn

Other fans include Sophie Turner, Vanessa Hudgens and Jourdan Dunn, who wears the brand's yellow Capella Jacket ($184, available in April). 

ESC: Affordable Brands

I.Am.Gia

Editor's Pick: Cobain Pant - Black, $84

Article continues below

ESC: Janelle Monae

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

The actress-singer turned heads in a hot-pink Wolk Morais suit at the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. Even better, the shoes that anchored the stunning ensemble is probably in your price range: They are ASOS ELLINA Leather Ankle Boots ($103).

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Hudgens

In fact, lots of celebrities turn to the UK-based fast-fashion retailer for their red carpet wares, including Hailee Steinfeld and Vanessa Hudgens, who accessorized her look with an ASOS Wool Beret ($16) and ASOS Colored Metal Geo Shape Earrings during New York Fashion Week. 

ESC: Affordable Brands

ASOS DESIGN

Editors' Pick: Knitted Midi Dress in Bright Stripe, $48

Article continues below

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

You may have not heard of Australian brand Hello Molly, but models and influencers like Victoria's Secret angel Jasmine Tookes has! Best for vacations and summer essentials, this feminine, floral and frilly collection would work wonders for music festival season, too. Eyeing the model's Gianni Dress in Black? It's only $67.

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

Devon Windsor

While the  What You Believe Set in Red ($109) would look perfect out on the town, the American model makes it look comfortable while sitting in the sheets. 

ESC: Affordable Brands

Hello Molly

Editors' Pick: Lovers and Fighters Romper White, $64

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Ciara , Bella Hadid , Olivia Culpo , Kourtney Kardashian , Hailey Baldwin , Sofia Richie , Jourdan Dunn , Janelle Monáe , Vanessa Hudgens , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's Style Is a Lot Different IRL

How to Color Your Hair Like Kim Kardashian

ESC: Iman, Harper's BAZAAR

Iman Confronts the Lack of Diversity in Fashion in Harper's Bazaar

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Reveals 3 Tips for Perfecting Baby Hair

ESC: Celeb Swimsuits for Your Body

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

ESC: Rihanna, Glowing Skin

So, This Is How Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.