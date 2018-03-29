The Constant Reinvention of Angelina Jolie: Inside Her Latest Transformation

But as he emerged at the 2017 Golden Globes to the sound of his Hollywood colleagues eagerly leaping to their feet it became instantly clear that no one was buying into the idea that Pitt was the villain of this story.

A mea culpa some four months later only further served to endear him to fans. In GQ's Summer 2017 issue, the clean-cut Springfield, Missouri native shouldered the blame for his current sorrows, calling the situation "self-inflicted" and laid bare his faults. He was boozing too much, he admitted ("I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka,") and, even worse, not living up to his potential as a father: "It's hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven't been great at it."

His honesty paved the way for Jolie—who'd taken heat for seemingly blocking Pitt from their kids—to put her supermom skills on display. Enter: The chance to tell-all in Vanity Fair's September 2017 issue. Framing herself as a sympathetic figure who'd taken to crying in the shower to hide her pain from her children—"They need to know everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is,"—she revealed that not only was she coping with the sudden split, but also hypertension and facial paralysis condition Bell's palsy. Notes the star, who opted for a preventive double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after learning she had the BRCA1 gene, "Sometimes women in families put themselves last, until it manifests itself in their own health."