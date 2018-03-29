The Arrangement's Kyle West Has Four Words For All the Haters Bashing His New Movie: "Let Them Eat Cake"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's safe to say one of the best parts of wedding planning is the cake tasting, right? Well, if you're Kyle West (Josh Henderson), even that can get a bit sticky.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle's wedding cake tasting gets interrupted when Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss) shows the couple a less than flattering viral video.

"Kyle, you gotta see this," Xavier tells Kyle.

The Internet took an interview for Kyle's movie, The Kill Plan, and remixed it and the comments were a bit harsh. Try "The Kill Plan is TANKING @ the Box Office. HA!!!" Ouch.

Watch

The Arrangement Postnup: Season 2, Ep. 3

"Congrats man. You've got your own Ben Affleck "Hello Darkness" video. It's half a million views already," Xavier says to Kyle in an effort to cheer him up.

"Hey, I've finally arrived. Let them eat cake," Kyle jokes.

See the awkward moment go down in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Weddings , Couples , Viral Video , Top Stories
Latest News
Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Features Cheating Allegations, a Proposal and a Shocking Return

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon

Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon for New York Governor: "You Have My Love, Support and Vote"

Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder

Scandal Cast Says Goodbye in Emotional Retrospective

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Why Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Marriage Is Irreparably Broken

Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med Season 3 Trailer Promises Fires, Boatmances and Fan-Favorites' Exits

Branded: Target Spring Break

Your Ultimate Spring Break Packing List

Shawn Mendes, James Corden

James Corden Shows Shawn Mendes No Mercy in Game of Flinch

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.