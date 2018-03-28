Eminem Escapes From an Asylum in Bloody "Framed" Music Video Teaser

Eminem has been framed.

The 45-year-old rapper dropped the trailer for his new "Framed" music video on Wednesday morning...and it's bloody. In the teaser, we're shown a crime scene and a reporter states that Marshall Mathers has escaped from an asylum.

"Reporting live, Channel 8 News, here at the scene of the crime," the reporter, Stan Dresden, says as we see the inside of the bloody house where multiple people appear to have been murdered.

The news report continues, "It's been a terrifying two weeks in the city of Detroit after Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, escaped from an asylum."