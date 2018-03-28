Walmart to Remove Cosmopolitan From Checkout Lines

You won't find any issues of Cosmopolitan while checking out at Walmart.

The big box retailer is removing the Hearst magazine from its checkout aisles.

"As with all products in our store, we continue to evaluate our assortment and make changes," a Walmart spokesperson tells E! News. "Walmart will continue to offer Cosmopolitan to customers that wish to purchase the magazine, but it will no longer be located in the checkout aisles. While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard."

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) announced the news on its website—calling the move a "victory." The organization claimed it's been working "behind the scenes with Walmart for months" to make this change. It also applauded Walmart for "making their checkout aisles family-friendly and sexploitation-free."

"You can go through and buy your groceries with your family knowing that you don't have to be exposed to this graphic and often degrading and offensive material," NCOSE Vice President of Advocacy and Outreach Haley Halverson said in a Facebook live session Tuesday. "Instead, all of these magazines will be moved, in isolation, to the magazine racks so that you have to intentionally seek them out."