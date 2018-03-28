Steven Spielberg Nixes Carl's Jr.'s "SpielBurgers" Plans

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 10:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carl's Jr., Steven Spielberg

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.'s "SpielBurger" is a no go.

Steven Spielberg issued an official statement telling the fast-food chain to "cease and desist" in a video shared on Twitter.

"It has recently come to my attention that Carl's Jr. wants to rename their charbroiled sliders 'SpielBurgers' and they're pretty good, but I'm passing," the producer and director announced, officially ending the chain's publicity campaign.

The Ready Player One director's statement comes after the team at Carl's Jr. revealed that they would honor the "legendary director" by renaming their charbroiled sliders, despite not obtaining his approval. In their words, Spielberg "hasn't signed off yet, but we assume he's cool with it."

Steven Spielberg Doesn't Watch His Own Movies...Except for One

Carl's Jr., Steven Spielberg, Twitter

Twitter

In their quest to have Spielberg sign off on the use of his name, the company brought burgers to the red carpet and even Spielberg's offices at Amblin Entertainment.

But alas, their hard work did not pay off, with the director telling them, "You can't do it — sorry, guys."

Following Spielberg's video, a representative for Carl's Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter, "SpielBurgers are not a menu item at Carl's Jr. locations. This was a social stunt from the brand to try and get the attention of Spielberg and his team to celebrate the launch of Ready Player One."

At the end of the day though, the fast-food chain did end up getting some good publicity from the stunt, so maybe not all was lost.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Steven Spielberg , Food , Fast Food , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Eminem, Framed, Music Video

Eminem Escapes From an Asylum in Bloody "Framed" Music Video Teaser

Khloe Kardashian

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Last Weeks of Pregnancy: "It's Starting to Become Very Real"

ESC: Iman, Harper's BAZAAR

Iman Confronts the Lack of Diversity in Fashion in Harper's Bazaar

Pink, Cosmopolitan

Walmart to Remove Cosmopolitan From Checkout Lines

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo Confirms Breakup With Danny Amendola

Groupon Logo

Groupon Apologizes After Racial Slur Is Used on Website

Donald Glover, Deadpool, Beyonce

Donald Glover Shares Deadpool Script That Includes "Who Bit Beyoncé?" Joke

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.