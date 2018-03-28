Is This Thing On? Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Accidentally Swearing on Live TV

Savannah Guthrie accidentally let a curse word slip...on live television.

During Today's Wednesday morning broadcast, the NBC co-host popped up on screen in the midst of what appeared to be a commercial window. Guthrie looked like she was reading when her mic caught her say "shit." While her audio was cut, the cameras stayed on the unknowing star as she continued to read and rehearse. Eventually, the show cut to another commercial.

The moment, albeit brief, did not slip by some viewers as the footage began to make the rounds on social media.

Guthrie playfully addressed the gaffe on Twitter, writing, "Check, check - is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is."