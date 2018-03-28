Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job Early in Her Career

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Tyra Banks is opening up about her personal and professional life in her new memoir, Perfect Is Boring.
The America's Next Top Model host wrote the book, set for release on April 3, with her mom, Carolyn London. In the memoir, Banks shares details about the early days of her career and the decision she made during that time to get a nose job.
"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," Banks, who rose to fame as a model in the '90s, tells People. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose."
Banks adds, "I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."
"Natural beauty is unfair," Banks says. "I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves."
The businesswoman also encourages women to stop judging and do whatever makes them feel best.
"Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both," she tells the publication. "There is a boundary line, either you're super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It's okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging."
In addition being an author, host, model and actress, Banks is also a mom to 2-year-old son, York.
Back in December, Banks opened up about life as a mom and setting a good example for him.
"I am a very hardworking momma and hopefully a good example to my son that you know momma works really, really hard and that's how we have these things and we can travel and get on airplane, airplane, airplane, to go and see the world," Banks told E! News.
