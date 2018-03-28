Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job Early in Her Career

Tyra Banks is opening up about her personal and professional life in her new memoir, Perfect Is Boring.

The America's Next Top Model host wrote the book, set for release on April 3, with her mom, Carolyn London. In the memoir, Banks shares details about the early days of her career and the decision she made during that time to get a nose job.

"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," Banks, who rose to fame as a model in the '90s, tells People. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose."

Banks adds, "I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."