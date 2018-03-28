Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed in Car Attack

Corey Feldman says he was the victim of an attack Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old star took to social media early Wednesday to tell his followers that a mystery man opened his car door and stabbed him with something. According to Feldman, he was with his security guard in the car when three men approached and one attacked.

The Los Angeles police department told E! News that an unknown suspect opened the star's driver's side door making a stabbing/jabbing move toward Corey's stomach around 10:45 p.m. at the corner of Reseda Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The police confirmed there are no lacerations and no suspect description and the type of weapon is unknown at this time. According to the LAPD, Feldman drove himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.