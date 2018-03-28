Farrah Abraham Drops $5 Million Teen Mom Lawsuit After Reaching Settlement

In her lawsuit, Abraham claimed that she the day before she was "fired" from Teen Mom, Freeman and his production crew "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded, and sex shamed" her for "her recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry."

"Also during this confrontation, threats were made against Ms. Abraham by Freeman about ending her career with MTV, sabotaging future deals Ms. Abraham had in place with MTV, and defaming her," the lawsuit stated. "Given Freeman's hostile tone, mannerisms, and body language, Ms. Abraham feared for her life."

She claimed that after the confrontation and "as a direct result of Freeman following through on many of the threats he made," one of the production companies informed her "that her participation for the remainder of the current Teen Mom OG season was no longer needed" and that "they were pulling the plug on a lucrative deal that the two had been in negotiations for months."

A spokesperson for Viacom had said in a statement to E! News at the time, "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."