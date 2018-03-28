Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Recruit Over 250 Armed Forces Members for "Special" Wedding Role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked more than 250 Armed Forces members to play a "special role" in their wedding.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MOD), units with a "special connection" to the prince will provide ceremonial support during the wedding and carriage procession. For instance, members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle—the couple's wedding venue. The State Trumpeters and a Captain's Escort from the Household Calvary will also provide support during the ceremony.

In addition, members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards will line the streets within the precincts of Windsor Castle. Servicemen and women of the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving Unit, Royal Marines, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, Royal Gurkha Rifles and RAF Honington will perform this role, as well. Plus, the Band of the Irish Guards will provide musical support to the street liners.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their Wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "The Military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support."