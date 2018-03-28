When Zach Braff Crashed Sarah Chalke's Interview: Scrubs Revival Talk, Alex, Inc. and Roseanne Jokes and More

"We get asked this question a lot," Braff told us. The two have standard answers, it seems Chalke has heard Braff's quite a bit because she was able to launch into a perfect impression of her former costar.

"I know your answer too, it's ‘Maybe a movie would be more likely,'" she said mimicking Braff, much to his delight.

Braff said it's more realistic to go the route of Psych, which brought back fan-favorite characters for a special TV movie.

"It's hard to get everyone under contract," Braff said.